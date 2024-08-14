PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $34.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,808.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,209. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,537.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,359.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,812.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $39,318,138. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.