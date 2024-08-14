PGGM Investments Has $654,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,682. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

