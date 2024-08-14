PGGM Investments Purchases 479 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.50. 865,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

