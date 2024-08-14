PGGM Investments Sells 27,026 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 798,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

