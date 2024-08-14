Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $712.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,499,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

