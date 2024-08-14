Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 25,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

