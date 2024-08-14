PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $393.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,185 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $393,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 794,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,136,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 4,882,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $381.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

