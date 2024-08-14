Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 241,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $261.79. 120,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,759 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

