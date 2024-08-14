Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOPM remained flat at $25.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.