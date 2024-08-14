Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT Raised to $48.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRAX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. 151,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,538. The company has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $18,878,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.