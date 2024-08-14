Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 177.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.