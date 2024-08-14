Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 71893844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £18.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

