Propel Holdings Inc. (PRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 5th

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Propel Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE PRL opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $886.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

