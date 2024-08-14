Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $19.98 on Monday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.