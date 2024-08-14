Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,855,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

