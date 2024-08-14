PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

