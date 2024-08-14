Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Cut by B. Riley

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 0.86. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Anterix by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Anterix by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

