Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Issued By William Blair

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.3 %

AMN stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

