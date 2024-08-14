Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Zevia PBC in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.06 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zevia PBC stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.