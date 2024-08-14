Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.56.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$54.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.50.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.