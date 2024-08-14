Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By William Blair

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

SEE stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

