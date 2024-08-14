Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

