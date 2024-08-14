Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Decreased by William Blair

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BRC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRCC. Roth Mkm lowered shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.75 on Monday. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BRC during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BRC by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,869 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BRC by 108.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

