Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

