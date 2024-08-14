Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for P3 Health Partners Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of P3 Health Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
Shares of PIII opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
