Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for P3 Health Partners Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of P3 Health Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of PIII opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

About P3 Health Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 296,936 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.