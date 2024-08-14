Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TNGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of TNGX opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,197,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,967,383.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

