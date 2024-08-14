Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Lowered by Roth Capital

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Tigo Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

