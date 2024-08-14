Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,545 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at about $13,757,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

