Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $105,723.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,001.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $105,723.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,001.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,840. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

