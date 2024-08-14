Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Raised by Stifel Canada (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.4%

TSE BDT opened at C$22.31 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$9.57 and a 12 month high of C$27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

