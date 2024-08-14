Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

