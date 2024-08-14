QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 5% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $110,606.06 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01272551 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $119,868.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

