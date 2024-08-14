QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $80.37 million and $111.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,446,872 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

