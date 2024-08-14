Quebecor Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.