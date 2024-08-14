QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 692,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,128. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

