Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of RADLY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.0059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

