Raymond James Weighs in on Propel Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Propel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Propel Trading Up 2.2 %

Propel stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Propel has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Propel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

