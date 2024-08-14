Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577,075 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of Realty Income worth $76,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,856. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $61.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

