Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $40,585,963 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,156.86. The company had a trading volume of 430,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,063.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $992.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,161.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

