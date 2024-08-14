Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $149.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

