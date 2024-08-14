Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,379,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,985,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

