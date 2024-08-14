Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agenus Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.89). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($10.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($13.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($13.05) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGEN. Robert W. Baird lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $1,921,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720,629 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

