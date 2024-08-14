Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 14th (ACET, ANAB, CCJ, CMRX, CNTA, GLO, HBM, LAAC, MA, MRNS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 14th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Glj Research. They currently have a $63.73 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a reduce rating. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $520.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $475.00 target price on the stock.

