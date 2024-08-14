Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Plans Dividend of $1.77

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,843.15 ($61.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.46). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,238.50. The company has a market capitalization of £60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.84, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,900 ($75.33) to GBX 5,800 ($74.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.61) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($72.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($79.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,305 ($80.50).

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.