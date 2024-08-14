RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

