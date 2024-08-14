Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.85. 441,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,363,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,411,713. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,726 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.