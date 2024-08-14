Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Roscan Gold Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

