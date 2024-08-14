Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLF. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.82. The company had a trading volume of 342,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.01. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock has a market cap of C$40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.