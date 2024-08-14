RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.47.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE RTX opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.