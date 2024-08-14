RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

