RTX Co. (RTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

RTX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. RTX has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

